Texas coach Tom Herman made most of off week recruiting in his Bevocopter

Texas A&M has the “swagcopter”, made popular by now former A&M coach Kevin Sumlin’s quick dash recruiting trips. Now second-year Texas coach Tom Herman’s making the most of his own helicopter, especially on his team’s week off.

Herman spent a whirlwind Thursday and Friday night crisscrossing high profile sections of Texas, attending the games of high profile recruits after landing Texas football’s dedicated helicopter, the appropriately named “Bevocopter.”

The Bevocopter is here. Tom Herman flying in to see Texas commit T'Vondre Sweat. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mEzWkrNRuG — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland247) October 19, 2018

Per 247Sports, those Herman Thursday pit stops included a stop to see Class of 2019 defensive end T’Vondre Sweat, Class of 2020 wide receiver Troy Omeire, while his Friday was even more a mad trolley dash run through. Just look at the list of players Herman got in front of while flexing the use of his Bevocopter: Andrew Coker, Bryce Foster, Hayden Connor, Zachary Evans, Damieon George and Shardach Banks, Javonne Shepherd, Demond Demas, Vernon Broughton, Prince Dorbah and Chad Linberg.

While that massive crop of recruits is unlikely to commit to Texas en masse, it’s clear that Herman’s Bevocopter arrivals only helped his program’s cause.

“It was something you’re not going to see everyday,” Omeire told 247Sports. “He didn’t have to come to my game, so it means a lot for him to have come and spent time with my team.”

Added Evans: “It was a good feeling. I honestly didn’t see it at first. My team actually saw it and asked me who it was. It was live.”

Or, most impressed of all: The mother of Linberg, Emily Linberg:

“We were super excited about the arrival of the Bevocopter,” the elder Linberg told 247Sports. “I hadn’t really told a lot of people, so everyone was wondering what it was. I don’t think Chad’s teammates really thought it was going to happen, so they were thrilled. UT’s stock definitely rose.”