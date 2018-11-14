Texas coaches, student athletes save woman from cardiac arrest

Chalk up another one to quick thinking and available IEDs.

A pair of coaches and twin sister volleyball players are being celebrated in the Dallas area after they saved a woman volunteering at Plano Senior High School with the help of their coaches.

As reported by Dallas-Fort Worth Fox affiliate KDFW, twin sisters Christy and Riley Winkler, volleyball players at Clark High School (Plano, Texas), were preparing to walk back on a bus at Plano (Texas) Senior High School when they noticed a woman collapse. The twins instinctively jumped into action, flagging down the attention of their coach, who then grabbed another nearby staff member and began performing CPR.

While the coaches continued life saving intervention, the Winkler twins sprinted to retrieve automatic external defibrillators, one of which was used to shock the woman. She was transferred to paramedics shortly thereafter and is expected to make a complete recovery, thanks to a pair of volleyball players and their coach.

“It was all very emotional when we met her,” Christy Winkler told KDFW of meeting the woman the sisters saved, who happened to be the mother of a classmate at Clark.

Added Riley Winkler: “I’m glad we could be there to help, but the outcome was really what we all, I think really, we worked for.”