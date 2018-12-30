Texas commit Jake Smith to miss Under Armour All-America Game

Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Jake Smith will not be playing in the Under Armour All-America Game due to injury, the bowl confirmed.

Smith, a four-star athlete out of Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), had 741 rushing yards, 1,070 receiving yards and 39 total touchdowns to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on defense.

He was named to the ALL-USA Football Second Team on offense.

Smith is signed to play with the Texas Longhorns.

Even without Smith, there is no shortage of dominant wide receivers at the Under Armour game. Chosen 25 star Theo Wease is on Team Ballaholics while a 247 Sports top-10 WR George Pickens will play for Team Flash.

