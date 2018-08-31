Texas DE Vershaud Richardson completely obliterates QB on blindside sack

Ladies and gentlemen, this is why it’s so important to protect a quarterback’s blindside.

During a preseason scrimmage, Paris (Texas) defensive end Vershaud Richardson found himself lined up opposite an offensive tackle he knew he could overwhelm. After going right around him unblocked, Richardson delivered a crushing blow to the unprepared quarterback, popping off his helmet and sending him to the turf before he popped back up to signal that he was a-ok.

For Richardson, the big hit was a spark to start his season. The senior is juggling scholarship offers from the likes of Colorado State, Memphis, Arkansas State, and others.

For now, the teen’s biggest focus remains on his final year on the field and in the classroom. That’s the way it should be, and if there are some isolated big hits to emerge from the Texas LB, so be it.