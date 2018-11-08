Texas football coach, QB son left school after son was threatened

A Texas high school football coach departed his post midseason after he decided he needed to “pursue other opportunities.” It’s now become clear that the reason for that was a pattern of aggressive threats made against his son, who had been the team’s projected starting quarterback.

As reported by west Texas CBS affiliate KOSA, now-former Stanton football coach Jerry Burkhart resigned midseason and announced he was departing to pursue other opportunities. No further details about what laid in store for him were ever revealed. Now it’s clear the reason why: his son, Landon Burkhart, had received disturbing threats after he arrived on campus, leading to Landon Burkhart’s departure. When those threats continued, the elder Burkhart decided he needed to leave to move his family as a whole.

Since Burkhart’s departure, the family has relocated to Rankin, though Landon Burkhart continues to compete for Sterling City, where he transferred in the immediate aftermath of the threats made against him.

The departure if the Burkhart family has clearly hurt Stanton more than them; the Buffaloes are just 1-8 on the season, with that win coming with Burkhart under center.

For their part, Stanton backers were quick to sympathize with Jerry Burkhart.

I mean I’m going to protect my kid at all cost no matter what it entails, so that’s what I would do,” Allison Rogers, a mother and Stanton Buffaloes fan, told KOSA. “I’m supporting the boys, I’m supporting the football team and I’m supporting the interim coach right now just because you know, in order for the guys to do good and build their confidence up they need to see us as a town backing them regardless of what’s going on.”