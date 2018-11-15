USA Today Sports

Texas football rivalry gives way to postgame food fight at Whataburger

Food fights are as old as eating establishments but, for employees at one burger restaurant in particular, they must be just plain old.

A Houston-area Whataburger restaurant was the scene of a wild food fight after a rivalry football game last Friday night.

As the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram reports, video circulating on social media shows a food fight break out between fans of Clear Brook (Friendswood, Texas) and Clear Lake (Houston), after Clear Lake had beaten Clear Brook, 28-6, in a game held about three miles away from the restaurant.

After the crazy scene, students appear to rush out of the building, leaving a total mess in their wake.

This was far from the first postgame incident at a Texas Whataburger after a football game. Last year, police treated a postgame party from Colleyville Heritage like a riot. The Star-Telegram also had a story about a student spraying Whataburger patrons with a fire extinguisher after a football game between Arlington and Arlington Lamar.

Clear Creek Independent School District issued a statement to KTRK.

“We are investigating and will take the appropriate disciplinary action for those involved,” it said.

