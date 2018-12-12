Texas HS football player shot, killed by uncle days before state semifinal

A Houston-area high school football player was shot and killed by his own uncle Monday night after a dispute broke out between the two at the Houston home they shared.

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Drew Conley, a varsity football player at Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) High School, was shot and killed by his uncle, whose name was not divulged. The two were allegedly involved in an argument when Conley’s uncle shot him in the leg with a rifle.

Conley’s death is a crushing blow to the Marshall program, both on a personal and competitive level. A senior, Conley was a safety who emerged as a steadying force in the defensive backfield of a team that is just days away from a state semifinal against traditional power Corpus Christi Calallen (Texas) High School. In what turned out to be his final game, Conley finished with five tackles in all, four unassisted to help Marshall past Huntsville.

Naturally, the first factor was a much more pressing concern than the second for a group of Texas teenagers who never saw such a violent end coming for one of their own.