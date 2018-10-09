USA Today Sports

Texas HS teammates Jamal Morris, Erick Young make school Under Armour history

Fort Bend Bush High School (Richmond, Texas) defensive backs Jamal Morris and Erick Young both made school history Tuesday when they received their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys at the school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m honored that I’m one of the best players in the country, and I’ll carry this for the rest of my life,” Morris told USA TODAY. “My freshman year my defensive coordinator told me I could be the first All-American to come through Bush, and ever since then I’ve been working to accomplish that goal.”

Young also remembered that supportive push from his coordinator.

“They told (Morris and Young) freshman year we could be the first All-Americans to come through Bush,” Young said. “That was the plan. I got it, I executed it, and now it feels good. It’s taken a lot of hard work. I’m driven by doubters and my supporters push me, and I’ve loved football since I was a little kid.”

Morris is a 6-foot-2, 185 pound safety who was recruiting by many of the nation’s top programs before committing to Oklahoma. Young lines up at cornerback, is 6-foot and 208 pounds, and committed to Texas A&M ahead of most of the SEC and other elite programs, including USC.

While Morris said his commitment to Oklahoma was an absolute certainty, regardless of recent position coaching changes — “I’m shut down,” he said — Morris was more open to further official visits … though allegedly only to, “eat the food, take the pictures.”

Both will get a chance to do plenty of that at the Under Armour Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

