Texas lands commitment from 4-star DB Tyler Owens

After a second major victory in as many weeks, the Texas Longhorns got to taste the recruiting fruit of their victory on Monday.

As noted by 247Sports, among other outlets, the Longhorns added a pledge from four-star East Plano (Texas) defensive back Tyler Owens on Monday, landing the commitment ahead of 14 other scholarship offers, including attention from the likes of Missouri, Kansas State, Illinois, Houston and Baylor.

Owens’ rise to the Longhorns has been meteoric. He received an offer from the Horns after competing at Texas Under the Lights Camp in front of Texas coaches this summer. From there the Longhorns always looked like a leader, which they capitalized on Monday, following the second-straight weekend Texas topped a signature nationally-ranked squad.

Owens is the first safety to commit to the Horns in the Class of 2019. He’s a 6-foot-2, 202-pound freak of athleticism and determination and he stands to add to Texas’ supreme depth in the defensive backfield.

Or, maybe he’ll be converted to another role. After all, athletes like Owens don’t grow on trees, and if they come by once a year, that’s a good return.

That sound you hear is Texas football coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando scribbling down notes on how to get the most out of Owens. Given they time they have to prepare, they’ll be ready for Owens once he arrives on campus.