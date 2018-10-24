Texas lands commitment from 4-star in-state ATH Peyton Powell

At 6-1, Texas is enjoying its strongest football campaign (thus far, through seven games) since the departure of legendary head coach Mack Brown. Part of that success has been built on the emergence of true freshmen stars that were part of the nation’s second (or third, depending on which recruiting ranking you consult) best recruiting class in 2018.

Tom Herman is aiming to ensure that recruiting success continues, and that it begets more winning on the field. He took another meaningful step in that direction Tuesday thanks to the commitment of four-star athlete Peyton Powell.

Powell, a versatile, 6-foot-2, 183-pound two-way contributor for legendary Texas program Permian High School (Odessa, Texas), chose the Longhorns ahead of archrival Oklahoma, Ohio State, TCU, Texas Tech and nearly 20 additional programs. According to 247Sports, Powell just visited Texas Tech following his trip to Austin the preceding weekend on October 13.

For Odessa Permian, Powell has lined up as a dual-threat quarterback. However, the understanding is that he’ll move into some other offensive role with the Longhorns, who hav eanother dual-threat quarterback commit in the Class of 2019 (Port-Neches Groves QB Roschon Johnson).

Will he line up as a wide receiver, or even a linebacker or defensive back? That remains to be seen, though there’s little question he’ll be put in a position to make an impact thanks to his athleticism and versatile talent.