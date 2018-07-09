Texas lands pair of key football prospects as recruiting returns from vacation

Despite a relatively slow weekend after a busy week on the recruiting trail, one power program still landed a pair of key recruits.

The Texas Longhorns gained both a four-star and three-star pledge on Saturday, shoring up their receiver depth with Oklahoma City Millwood star Demariyon Houston and adding cornerback Marques Caldwell, an in-state prospect from Alvin.

1 0 T o e s D o w n #HookEm 🤘🏾🐂🧡 pic.twitter.com/DUeCsdxJu2 — h o l l y w o o d h o u s t o n (@demariyon5) July 8, 2018

Houston is a four-star pledge who commits south of the border into enemy territory. He chose the Longhorns ahead of 20 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas’ Big XII rivals at Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. His choice — Oklahoma State was his runner up — serves as a major addition to Texas’ Class of 2019.

As for Caldwell, despite his being a three-star prospect, the Alvin cornerback’s skills were striking enough to land scholarship offers from Oregon, Colorado, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU and Texas Tech. He was previously committed to Oregon, but backed out of that pledge at the end of June. For Caldwell, the decision became an easy one once Texas extended a scholarship offer.

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

– Matthew 19:26..🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JDE8tAaZns — CÀŁDW3ŁŁ🎒 (@CMarquesssss) July 7, 2018

“The culture of Texas stands out — the energy and the juice that Texas has,” Caldwell told 247 Sports. “The staff… really, anything you can think of about Texas stands out. Texas will be competing for a natty within the next few years, without a doubt.”

The addition of Caldwell and Houston pushed Texas’ Class of 2019 into the 247Sports top-10 class rankings.