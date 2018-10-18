Texas LB commit David Gbenda celebrates Under Armour All-American selection

Cinco Ranch High School (Katy, Texas) linebacker David Gbenda received his Under Armour All-American jersey Wednesday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s still registering with me that I get to be a part of history,” Gbenda told USA TODAY. “Over the summer as I was working and getting my offers I realized I might have a shot at getting in a bowl game. My coaches kept telling me to stay hungry, and I prayed to God and it allowed me to be in this position where I am today.”

The 6-foot-0, 213-pound Gbenda is a dominant tackling machine. A Texas commit, he has been the clear shining light in an otherwise rough 2-5 season for Cinco Ranch.

A four-star recruit ranked by ESPN as the fifth-best linebacker nationally, Gbenda is also one of the 30 best overall prospects in Texas. He committed to the Longhorns because of what he calls, “the way I felt internally,” about the school … both as a football and educational program.

“This is a four-year decision, but this is a stepping stone for my life,” Gbenda said. “I felt right internally about Texas. I may take some official visits to just show up, but I’m solid to Texas. Hook ’em!”

His passion for Texas goes beyond his commitment, too; on Wednesday night, hours before his All-American presentation, he was playing the Fortnite online video game with and against other Longhorns fans.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.