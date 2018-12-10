Texas commit De'Gabriel Floyd brings versatile skills to All-American Bowl

Texas commit De’Gabriel Floyd turned in a monster of a senior season.

The four-star Westlake High School (Calif.) inside linebacker recorded 120 tackles and scored on offense, defense and special teams.

In doing so, Floyd made the All-American Bowl game. He received his jersey Monday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a blessing, I always wanted to play in this game, he said. “(I’m) getting ready to embark on this new chapter of my life.”

His ability to impact defense and special teams alike is similar to a 2017 All-American, USC player Bubba Bolden.

Bolden made a spectacular play in the game in which he leapt over the line of scrimmage to block a field goal — but he managed to kick the ball out of the snapper’s fingertips before the the kicker could.

Floyd was watching.

“I try to catch every (game),” he said. “That’s probably my favorite moment.”

Now, he can make his own history in the All-American Bowl.

In addition to Floyd’s 120 tackles this season, he had six sacks, four interceptions and nine touchdowns — a pick six, a fumble return, two punt returns and five rushing scores on offense.

He has an uncanny ability to get to the ball and drive the opposition away from him.

“People call me a freak, athletically,” he said.

Highlights show him bull-rushing offensive lineman off the line to create easy paths to the ballhandler.

“I kind of pride myself in making sure I’m built to do things like that,” Floyd said.

“I like dominating over big guys and then running straight through them and making a play, like, that’s exciting to me. It fuels my game, and fuels my love for the game.”

Floyd, the No. 4 ILB in the country and No. 12 player in California, per 247 Sports, will take this versatile skill set to Texas.

“I just felt like the right home environment for me,” he said. “I got a great relationship with everybody on the staff, I get to wear my number and I’m coming into a situation where I’m … in a good spot on the depth chart.”

He also brings an attitude Longhorn fans will love.

“My mindset’s just dominate,” Floyd said. “Keep telling myself I’m the best on the field — ain’t nobody mess with me, ain’t nobody stop me.”

You can catch him in his final high school game at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.