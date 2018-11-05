Texas' Port Neches-Groves HS forfeits tight victory because of iPad use

Port Neches-Groves (Texas) High School (PN-G) was forced to forfeit a thrilling October win over Crosby after a report showed that a PN-G coach illegally used an iPad during the game.

As reported by the Beaumont Enterprise, PN-G assistant superintendent Julie Gauthier said the iPad violation resulted from a misunderstanding of specific rules on the part of PN-G coaches rather than a direct attempt to cheat.

“One of our coaches who didn’t know the rule had the iPad propped against the glass in the press box taking photos,” Gauthier told the Enterprise.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) rule that violates? Here it is:

Rule One, Section Four, Article 11 of the NCAA rule book — which the UIL uses unless expressly stated otherwise — says that any type of film or photographs may not be used by coaches or for coaching purposes any time during the game or between periods.

Despite the forfeiture, PN-G still got the last laugh in its district. The team that informed the UIL authorities of PN-G’s iPad use, which stood a chance at a district title with the forfeit (but likely not without it) was Barber’s Hill, who happened to be PN-G’s next opponent on its schedule.

The final score in the matchup between the two teams Friday night? 31-14, PN-G. The win sets up a winner-take-all division title face off between PN-G and Nederland on Friday, with Barber’s Hill on the outside looking in.