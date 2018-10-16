Texas QB commit Roschon Johnson gets Under Armour All-American jersey

Four-star quarterback Roschon Johnson received his Under-Armour All-American Bowl jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, out of Port Neches-Groves High School (Texas), is rated ESPN’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and the No. 12 player in the state.

He committed early to Texas in July 2017, choosing to become a Longhorn over schools such as Florida, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Last season, Johnson threw for 2,918 yards and had 35 passing touchdowns to only five interceptions — impressive enough before looking at his rushing numbers: 1,627 yards and 29 touchdowns, according to 247 Sports.

In 2016 and 2017, he had 120 total touchdowns, the site said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.