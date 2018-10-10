Texas QB has already set school single-season TD record in first 5 games

When Andrew Body was anointed as the new quarterback at Roy Miller High School (Corpus Christi, Texas), he was put in that position to make a difference. Just a sophomore, Miller football coach Justen Evens picked Body because of his big arm and ability to make key plays at key moments.

Five games into Body’s first season running the offense, that faith has already been rewarded. Miller has jumped out to a 4-1 start, and according to Evens, Body is already the new single-season record holder for passing touchdowns with 21.

Again, Body has achieved that new high water mark just halfway through the Miller regular season schedule.

Body’s latest breakthrough performance came Thursday against crosstown rival Carroll High School, when he threw for 527 yards and six touchdowns. And that performance was

“It really means a lot coming from a small town and having all these excited players around me,” Body told South Texas NBC affiliate KRIS. “They key is the offensive linemen blocking and the receivers taking the ball down the field.”

Sure, those things help, but Body’s accuracy and leadership are clearly key components to his success. It took 32 years for someone at Miller High to top the previous record held by Albert Martinez, and Evens thinks it’s no coincidence that Body was the teen to get it done.

“He’s a natural born leader,” Evens told KRIS. “There’s not a kid in our program who doesn’t love Andrew. The other night we had a freshman football game, and he’s also the star here throwing the ball but he’s also the water boy for the freshman team, giving those kids water. He’s just a great kid all around.”

And one with the record-setting arm.