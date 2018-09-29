Texas quarterback's insane night: 789 yards, 12 touchdowns

Peyton Bevel probably had an idea that he was having a good night. He had no clue that he had just written his name into the history books.

The Stamford senior threw for 789 yards and 12 TDs — both 11-man state records — to outgun De Leon 90-62 on Friday. Bevel spoiled a fine outing by Bearcats quarterback Kevin Yeager, who helped light up the Bill Anderson Stadium scoreboard with eight total scores himself.

The Bulldogs built a 28-0 lead before the second quarter, and De Leon (2-3) never got closer than 20 points.

The teams combined for 95 points in the second half after Stamford went into the locker room up 43-14.

Bevel’s record-breaker came with less than two minutes remaining. Bevel found Tre Mitchell, who had 305 receiving yards and three TDs, on a 79-yard streak down the middle.

With the big win, the Bulldogs remained perfect at 5-0.

Read the rest of the article at the Abilene Reporter-News.