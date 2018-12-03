Texas WR commit Jordan Whittington ready for All-American Bowl star turn in home state

Cuero (Texas) High School wide receiver Jordan Whittington received his All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Whittington told USA TODAY. “I’ve been looking at this game since I was in the eighth grade. It’s big, it’s big to me. …

“For the city of Cuero it’s a big thing. We’re a football town, and me being the first All-American to come from Cuero, they all support me.”

The 6-1, 198-pound passer is the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 6 overall recruit from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Whittington held a full 30 scholarship offers but eventually picked the Longhorns ahead of rival Texas A&M, among other programs. In the end, he said there was just something extra about his experiences in Austin.

“I narrowed it down to four schools that had everything I wanted. The vibe I had when I was at Texas was just way different,” Whittington said. “Now people are seeing what I saw a long time ago. I’m ready, but I got one more thing to finish before I graduate. We’re still going. We’re favorite to win it.

“This 2019 class at Texas is going to be really good before it’s all over. There’s still some people coming before the 19th and on the 19th, including some people that no one thought would come.”

While Whittington said he’s a funny man, he also has a brother among the Cuero wide receiver corps — Devin Whittington — who is local country music performer par excellence. And while he’s supportive of his brother, with whom he competes for everything, Jordan Whittington said he still thinks he has a better shot at excelling in college and eventually playing in the NFL than his brother does of landing a major record deal.

The final high school step in that process for Jordan Whittington will come at the All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.