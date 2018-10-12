Texas WR Elijah Higgins fulfills dream by becoming Under Armour All-American

James Bowie High School (Austin, Texas) wide receiver Elijah Higgins received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a sweet deal. Something I’ve been dreaming about for a long time” Higgins said. “I’m just excited to experience it all and have a great time with my family and friends around me”.

A 6-3, 215-pound receiver is the 22nd-ranked player in Texas, and 150th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Higgins is uncommitted at the moment but has an upcoming visit to Texas and he will make his decision sometime after that.

“Everything is just falling into place as I believed it would be. I just have one more visit left to Texas and I will be ready to decide.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.