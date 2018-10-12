USA Today Sports

Photo: Intersport

Football

Texas WR Elijah Higgins fulfills dream by becoming Under Armour All-American

James Bowie High School (Austin, Texas) wide receiver Elijah Higgins received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a sweet deal. Something I’ve been dreaming about for a long time” Higgins said. “I’m just excited to experience it all and have a great time with my family and friends around me”.

A 6-3, 215-pound receiver is the 22nd-ranked player in Texas, and 150th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Elijah presented his father, George Higgins, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

Higgins is uncommitted at the moment but has an upcoming visit to Texas and he will make his decision sometime after that.

“Everything is just falling into place as I believed it would be. I just have one more visit left to Texas and I will be ready to decide.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

