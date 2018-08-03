Texas youth gymnastics coach arrested on sexual abuse charges

Another gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse, this time for actions in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Skipper Glenn Crawley, allegedly known as Skip, was arrested in Indiana for charges he faces in Texas. Crawley was wanted by Fort Worth police to stand on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, all of which date back to allegations made in April.

It is believed that the 51-year-old Crawley had a total of three victims during his time as a youth gymnastics coach at Sokol Gymnastics in Fort Worth. TEGNA partner WFAA has reported the victims range in age from 8 to 13.

It’s not known when Crawley fled Texas for the midwest, but he was banned from USA Gymnastics as soon as the allegations were made in late April. Since that time, the now-former coach had allegedly been working as a trainer at a local 24 Hour Fitness, though that could not be confirmed by the media.

“I can see it in her face, her eyes. I can see it in her face,” the mother of one of Crawley’s 8-year-old accusers told WFAA. “She is mad now, she’s mad at the world. She has no trust left.”

The former coach faces extradition to Texas following his arrest, and is likely to stand trial for the the incidents that allegedly occurred during his year with Sokol.