Thanksgiving: Elite hoopers dish on which skill they're most thankful for

In observance of Thanksgiving, we caught up with a handful of elite high school basketball players to find out what they’re most thankful for.

No, we’re not talking about health, family or any of the typical responses you hear around the table; instead we had them reveal which basketball skill they’re most thankful to have in their arsenal.

It’s only right.

Here’s what they told us.

Isaiah Todd, Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.), F, 2020

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My ability to learn and apply concepts quickly. Sometimes that’s the hardest part, but I’ve been told that I pick things up really quickly so that’s special to me. Once I understand it I’ll be to apply it to the situation and that helps me out a lot when I’m playing.”

Tyrese Maxey, South Garland (Texas) High School, PG, 2019

College: Kentucky

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My competitive edge. That’s the thing that really separates me from the rest of the pack. That’s what helps me to perform when the lights come on and that’s what has gotten me everything on the court.”

Josh Green, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), SG, 2019

College: Arizona

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My playmaking ability. A lot of people don’t know that I averaged seven assists a game last season. I’m just really unselfish and I like to create for others. Not many people nowadays like to do that, they just want to get theirs. It makes me a more dangerous player.”

Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School, F, 2019

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My versatility because I can do so many things inside and out other than just scoring.”

Isaiah Stewart III, La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My heart. With that you either have it or you don’t. I fear no one and I feel like it’s the one skill that’s tied to all of the other skills. That’s what’s going to separate you from the pack. I’m most thankful for that one.”

Sharife Cooper, McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga..), PG, 2020

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “The ability to keep everyone happy and involved in the game and at the same time being able to play my game and be myself. That’s my best skill and it helps the team be better and play as one.”

