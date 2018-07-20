Thayer Hall voted ALL-USA girls athlete of the year

Thayer Hall has been voted the American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls athlete of the year.

The Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) graduate and Florida Gator was named the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA volleyball player of the year.

RESULTS: Who should be ALL-USA Girls AOY?

Hall received 80,321 votes, just over 51 percent of all votes, edging East Carter softball star Montana Fouts, who earned 74,129 votes. In all, 157,406 votes were cast.

The poll pitted the eight girls players of the year against one another. Aside from Hall and Fouts, it also included Hannah Mardiney (lacrosse), Rachel Heck (golf), Katelyn Tuohy (track and field), Isabella D’Aquila (soccer), Christyn Williams (basketball), and Taylor Heise (hockey).