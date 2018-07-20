USA Today Sports

Thayer Hall voted ALL-USA girls athlete of the year

Photo: Edward Overstreet

Thayer Hall voted ALL-USA girls athlete of the year

Girls Volleyball

Thayer Hall voted ALL-USA girls athlete of the year

Thayer Hall has been voted the American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls athlete of the year.

The Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) graduate and Florida Gator was named the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA volleyball player of the year.

RESULTS: Who should be ALL-USA Girls AOY?

Hall received 80,321 votes, just over 51 percent of all votes, edging East Carter softball star Montana Fouts, who earned 74,129 votes. In all, 157,406 votes were cast.

The poll pitted the eight girls players of the year against one another. Aside from Hall and Fouts, it also included Hannah Mardiney (lacrosse), Rachel Heck (golf), Katelyn Tuohy (track and field), Isabella D’Aquila (soccer), Christyn Williams (basketball), and Taylor Heise (hockey).

, , , , ALL-USA, Girls Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Nwonm9
Thayer Hall voted ALL-USA girls athlete of the year
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.