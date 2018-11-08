The Anthony Edwards Blog: Big matchups, Takeoff, college hoops and more

Holy Spirit (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards is on a short list of players who could legitimately make the case for being the top player in the country, regardless of class. As it stands, Edwards holds down the No. 3 overall spot in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and obliterated the competition all summer, earning MVP honors of the Under Armour Association while running with the Atlanta Xpress. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s AntMan and I’m back with my second blog for you guys.

We’ve been practicing for about a month now and I feel like we’re gonna be really good this year. I think we’ll be strong defensively, but we just have to stay together and trust each other out there.

We’ve got a couple shooters, some athletic bigs and athletic guards too. I think we’ve got a lot of high IQ players so that’s gonna help us out a lot.

This season I want to be a better teammate and be more vocal; I’d say those are the two things I’m working on the most.

I don’t overlook any teams and I come at every team as hard as possible, but if I had to say which teams I’m most excited to play against it would have to be Memphis East and IMG Academy.

Memphis East because they’ve got James Wiseman and he’s one of the top players in the senior class and then IMG because they’ve got everybody!

I love that challenge.

I know everyone wants to know about my recruitment, but I’m really letting my AAU coach handle that stuff. The college coaches talk to him for the most part. I know I’m going on some visits, but I don’t know where and when just yet.

I’ll definitely be watching a lot of college basketball this season. I want to see how I can fit in to some of the schools.

OK, I’ve been staying on top of my grades this year, like always. My teachers really help me out by breaking things down for me. I still love Math the best!

On the music side, Takeoff just came out with a project, MoneyBaggYo has something new and Metro Boomin’ too.

Those are the ones I’d have to recommend.

OK guys I’ve gotta get out of here, but I appreciate you reading my blog and make sure you check back soon for the next one.

Don’t forget to follow Anthony Edwards:

Instagram: theanthonyedwards_