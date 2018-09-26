The Anthony Edwards Blog: Fortnite, recruitment, Lil Yachty, cooking and more

Holy Spirit (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards is on a short list of players who could legitimately make the case for being the top player in the country, regardless of class. As it stands, Edwards holds down the No. 3 overall spot in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and obliterated the competition all summer, earning MVP honors of the Under Armour Association while running with the Atlanta Xpress. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s AntMan and this is the first entry of my new blog with USA Today so I’m excited about that. I just want to let you know how I’m living my life!

I’m back in the swing of things at school and me and my teammates have been doing nothing but running and running and running!

We do the mile then we do 100’s, 200’s, 250’s and then we go back and start over with it.

We’re gonna be conditioned really well I know that!

I’m excited about playing in a few big tournaments this season like the Chick-fil-A Classic, the City of Palms and we go to Hoophall too, so I’m looking forward to playing in all of those events.

When I look back on the summer I’m pleased with how I played.

I think that I really turned people’s heads last summer so coming into this summer I feel like everyone was watching to see if I could do it again so that motivated me to do even better.

It’s crazy how the attention has grown after this summer. I take it all in and just thank God at the position I’ve been blessed to be in.

It’s cool to be able to be a guy that younger kids can look up to. It definitely makes me think twice before I act. It’s a responsibility that comes with what I’m trying to become so I’m good with it.

I think the craziest interaction I’ve had with fans is when we were playing in Indiana and these two guys were carrying my picture around and asking my teammates where I was at.

When they found me they were all excited and asked me to sign it. Of course I did, but those types of things are pretty cool! I couldn’t believe that one.

My recruitment is going great so far; I’d have to say that the schools that are coming at me the hardest right now are Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas.

I think the best part is just talking to the coaches and hearing where they’re coming from.

Coach Madlock from Memphis was in to see me last week and he was just telling me that if I want to play in the NBA why not come learn from an NBA player at Memphis. He was just talking to me about how good Penny Hardaway was back in the day and stuff like that.

I won’t lie, when I was on the phone with Coach (Roy) Williams from UNC, I was like wow I’m talking to one of the greatest coaches of all time. I did the same thing with Coach K, Coach Cal, Coach Hamilton… All of them!

I never thought I’d be recruited by these coaches and here I am!

The main message is that they want me to come there. They want to get me on campus so I can see everything and that’s what I’m in the process of doing. I’m gonna sit down with my coach and see about setting some visits up soon.

OK, so getting away from recruitment I’ve got to say that school is going well for me so far. I’m really locked in more than ever because I want to get a 3.4 GPA.

I would definitely have to say that my Algebra II class is my favorite class so far. I just like problem-solving. I’m really quick with numbers, that’s where I excel for sure.

When I’m not studying or working out I’m usually playing Fortnite. I won’t say that I’m the best player in the world, but I can win and that’s all that matters.

I’ve got to tell y’all that the best rapper in the world is Lil Yachty!

Of course, we can’t forget about Lil Baby and Gunna, but people sleep on Yachty so I have to remind them.

Something else I want to put y’all on to is Sanford and Son! It’s an older show, but Fred Sanford is my guy! Redd Foxx is FUNNY!

One other thing that people would probably be shocked to know about me is that I love to cook breakfast. I cook eggs and sausage; I just love to do that! I feel like it’s great, but you know how that goes.

OK, world I’ve gotta go play some Fortnite, but check back soon for my next blog and I’ll talk to you guys then.

Don’t forget to follow Anthony Edwards:

Instagram: theanthonyedwards_