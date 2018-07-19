The Cassius Stanley Blog: Falling short at Peach Jam, Russell Westbrook and more

Cassius Stanley is ranked No. 9 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 with a who’s who of college basketball’s elite in hot pursuit. After a dominant summer on the Under Armour circuit, Stanley transferred back to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and is trying to lead the Trailblazers to a state title. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s up guys!

I’m back with another blog.

I just came back from Peach Jam with Team WhyNot. Unfortunately, we lost in the finals to Team Takeover, but it was still a great experience. Especially because we are a first-year program and made history by making it to the championship game in our first year.

This was my second Peach Jam and the environment is like no other. My first year was when I was a freshman and we made it to the Final Four, so me being a veteran at Peach I tried to use my experience and help my teammates get adjusted.

Losing in the Finals is still hard to accept because it means my EYBL career is over. It has been a huge part of who I am as a player and has taught me many lessons about the game of basketball.

Kevin Durant Tunes in to Watch Cassius Stanley Drop 22 Points @ The Peach Jam! @cassius_stanley FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/3VDuUkFbpk pic.twitter.com/Qay2MKoKMc — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 13, 2018

I had two great seasons making it to the Final Four my first year and championship my second. I want to thank California Supreme for letting me play EYBL 17s as a freshman.

I want to thank Russell Westbrook and Team WhyNot for giving me the opportunity to win Peach Jam, and we almost did it too.

We have two more tournaments, one in Los Angeles and then The 8 in Las Vegas, so we have a chance to win some more.

OK guys, I’m gonna get back to the grind, but thanks for reading and I’ll be back soon to update you again.

