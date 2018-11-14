The Cassius Stanley Blog: Top three, Metro Boomin', Civil Rights class and more

Cassius Stanley is ranked No. 16 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and after a dominant summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, and a state title last season, Stanley is one of the most sought after players in the country. Stanley, a shooting guard at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s up you guys!

Back here with another blog, time to let you guys know what’s been going on!

Season’s about to start and it’s my senior year… The last curtain call.

I’m super excited for the year because we are going to be very good!

Right now, we are a consensus preseason top 10 team in the nation and are ranked No. 7 in the USA Today Super 25.

Last year we won the state championship in the Open Division, which is the highest possible division in California. We lost the CIF championship which is the equivalent to regionals in California, so we are looking to be repeat state champions and win CIF.

It’s always harder to win something again once you’ve won it before so everything we have to do this year has to be crisp and on point.

My recruitment has been heating up as of late; I cut my list to three in September: Oregon, Kansas and UCLA.

I took official visits to all three the past couple months and all three schools have been in to see me numerous times the past couple months. I’m gearing up to make a decision soon, but I’m not worried about rushing my decision process. I’d rather make the right decision than the quick decision.

Right now everything in school is pretty easy; my favorite course that I’m taking is probably Civil Rights because it’s going more in-depth into the Civil Rights movement than most history courses.

What I’m listening to most days is Travis Scott, Gunna, Sheck Wes, Lil Baby and Metro Boomin’s new album. I always listen to my old school R&B like Jodeci, Sade, Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, Usher and Bobby Brown.

Alright you guys it’s been real, I’ll catch y’all next time!

