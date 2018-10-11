The Chris Steele Blog: The St. John Bosco-Mater Dei game is here

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele is one of the most feared men patrolling the secondary in the country. Steele, a USC commit, took home multiple MVP awards this past summer and starred at The Opening in July. Now Steele, a five-star prospect, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Chris back to give you guys an update on how the season is going!

Well, as everyone knows we’ve got the big game against Mater Dei tomorrow and I can’t even tell you how ready I am to play this game.

They’re No. 1 and we’re No. 2, but we’re gonna see what we can do to change that Friday.

We’ve had a very high-tempo, high-energy week of practice; everyone is really excited. No one has to tell us how big this game is; it’s gonna decide a national championship, playoff seeding, league title, everything!

Then, for me personally, it’s really gonna solidify opinions that people may have on me as far as my ranking and things like that. I’ve proven myself all year and all summer, but you can never do too much. It’s just another opportunity to show everyone why I am who I am.

Of course I think we’re gonna win because I’m confident in my team.

In my opinion we’ve got the best head coach in the country and the best defensive coordinator in the country and our offense is great as well. Our whole scheme is tough to beat; we’re gonna be throwing a lot of stuff at them on both sides of the ball. It’s gonna come down to how well they adjust to what we do. I just feel confident that we’ll come out victorious.

We play at their place, but that doesn’t matter to me at all. That’ll be an advantage for them, but we’re ready for that.

Man, it was hard not to look ahead to this game! I can’t lie.

I mean it’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 so it’s just hard not to check on what they’ve been doing. You do have to take it one game at a time, but, especially for me, it’s hard because I’m competitive and I like to know everything. I’m just glad the week is finally here.

We’re definitely the underdogs in this game! People around Bosco have faith in us, but we’ve been hearing that people are calling this game “The Blowout” because they think Mater Dei is gonna win easy.

I love that! We’re just using it as motivation.

I’ve got a lot of boys at Mater Dei, but this is war. I don’t talk to them this week at all. They’re my enemies and I’ll do anything to get this win.

As soon as the clock hits zero it’s all love, but until then don’t talk to me.

It’s crazy because some of the guys that played here in the past have been hitting me telling me we’ve gotta win this game. They said we can lose every game after this, but they need this win! Haha!

That’s how real it is!

It’s easier to focus on a game like this because I’m committed.

There are teams that are still pushing to get me because USC hasn’t had the best year, but I’m good where I’m at. Florida has been coming hard then South Carolina, Clemson and Oregon hit me up too.

I’m not looking to take any visits or anything like that. I’m still solid to USC, but if it came down to it, I’ve seen everything I need to see in all those schools I wouldn’t need to take a visit.

I’m not thinking about that though.

School is going great for me; I have a few things to finish up for this online class. I’m planning to graduate early and enroll in January so I’m on track with everything for that.

OK everyone I’ve gotta get back to focusing on this game, but just know that after the game I’ll have a lot more to say. Haha!

Thanks for tuning in and be on the lookout for that score of the biggest high school football game of the year!

