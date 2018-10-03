The Coach Sharman White Blog: Preparing for the season, USA Basketball and more

Sharman White is a legendary high school basketball coach in Georgia who has won seven state titles. Currently the head boys’ basketball coach at Pace Academy (Atlanta) after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Georgia State, White was named ALL-USA Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his team to his methods to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

“Goodbye summer… Hello fall (Ball)!”

With the leaves starting to change colors and starting to fall, it can only mean a couple of things… The summer season has left the building and fall is officially here.

It also means for basketball enthusiasts everywhere that the season is near!

Personally, Christmas was always a special time of the year for me as a kid because of the anticipation and possibilities of what it brought in the form of toys and gifts, but I can honestly say that the beginning of the fall season brings me the same type of anxiety as the new basketball season approaches. NBA teams as well as colleges all over the country have officially begun their practices with the hopes of fulfilling goals that were set when last season ended.

For every team on every level, it’s the possibility of winning or being successful that creates the excitement; not so much the guarantee of it.

Season preparation at Pace Academy is in full-effect as player development, strength performance and implementation of style are all moving forward thanks to a great group of young men who have bought into the possibility of being successful and working relentlessly to achieve it.

The word “process” comes to mind when I watch our players work at getting better day-by-day and as a staff we remind them that in order to get a great outcome, they must commit to a “Great Process.” With less than 25 days left before we officially begin practicing, the expectations are high, but as a program with committed players and staff, we set those expectations.

This is also an exciting time of the year because of the upcoming USA Basketball Mini-Camp that I am honored to be a part of. I’m on staff as a court coach.

The mini-camp will take place this weekend at the USA Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Having the opportunity to work with over 80 of the top high school players in the country is exciting and humbling. I’ve always believed that USA Basketball has the best culture in basketball at any level and their commitment to the game is unwavering as they not only enhance players through high level instruction, but also for coaches through certification and coaching academies. We were fortunate to be the host for a recent USAB Youth Coaching Academy held in Atlanta as coaches from various parts of the country were able to learn from the likes of Don Showalter (USAB), Nicki Collen (Atlanta Dream), Tom Crean (UGA), Danny Manning (Wake Forest), Herman Harried (Lake Clifton H.S.) and a host of others. I’m definitely looking forward to another awesome weekend in Colorado Springs!!!

Goodbye Summer…Hello Fall!! GO KNIGHTS!!! #A.D.A.K.

White’s Message:

“To be the BEST, you have to keep BEATING your best.”

