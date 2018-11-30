The Coach Sharman White Blog: Starting the season, holidays and more

Sharman White is a legendary high school basketball coach in Georgia who has won seven state titles. Currently the head boys’ basketball coach at Pace Academy (Atlanta) after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Georgia State, White was named ALL-USA Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his team to his methods to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Finally! Let the games begin!

November has arrived and so has the start of the basketball season as regular season games have commenced. For most teams preparation for this season began in the spring, continued through the summer and concluded in the fall.

Now, comes test time as staffs all over the country are installing old and new schemes, offense and defense, and still have to make time to work on free throws and late game situations. With all that being said, wins and losses are what moves the needle and triggers adjustments throughout the season that are ever-changing.

At Pace, the start of the regular season has presented our student-athletes the opportunity to face someone other than their teammates. We’ve gotten off to a solid start with a modest 4-game winning streak, but definitely understand that there is so much more work to be done to accomplish goals we set. Participating in great events such as Holiday HoopsGiving as well as Hoops 4 A Cure have given us quality competition to allow us to get an idea of where we are presently and what we need to work on while we progress.

The month of November brings in two of my favorite holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. These are my favorite holidays because of what they express in terms of people.

Thanksgiving gives us all an opportunity to celebrate ‘Thankfulness’ for so many things. Family and friends tend to make the top of everyone’s list but for me, it goes a little further. I am thankful for being able to operate in my purpose as a coach and educator, having wonderful and caring teachers for my children at their school that push them to be their best and for a coaching staff that is committed to constantly developing our players on and off the court.

It is easy as a coach to take these things along with others for granted as you get into the hustle and bustle of trying to guide student-athletes and be successful at the same time, but Thanksgiving has always been a ‘timely’ reminder for these things and more.

As we press on towards the month of December, we get deep into our region schedule along with some major out-of-region contests against some stalwart competition in St.Pius, Holy Innocents, Woodward Academy, and my former school, Miller Grove in the first round of the Tournament Of Champions premiere Holiday Tournament.

Great opportunity to get ready for the stretch run of the season!

White’s Message:

Players:

If you figured it all out today, what would be the point of tomorrow?

ENJOY ‘the process’ of being a work in progress.

GO KNIGHTS! #AllDayAllKnight

