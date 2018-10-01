Who was the Super 25 Top Star this past week? VOTE NOW!

Cole Anthony is the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and from claiming MVP honors of the prestigious Nike EYBL this summer to winning a gold medal with USA Basketball, he’s got the resume to back it up. Anthony, the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, has a who’s who of college basketball heavyweights like Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now Anthony, a point guard at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

https://usatodayhss.com/2018/the-cole-anthony-blog-recruitment-update-why-oak-hill-is-no-1-don-q-and-more

