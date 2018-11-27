Details behind the Damascus hazing sexual assault case are horrific

When the Damascus (Md.) High School junior varsity football team was accused of sexual assault in connection with a hazing incident, it sent shockwaves through the Maryland prep football community. Now that some of the details of the alleged incident have been revealed in court, the sophomore-on-freshmen incident appears even more horrific than ever.

Here’s how the Washington Post described the lead-up to the alleged sexual assaults that occurred in the Damascus locker room, as described in court Monday:

When the sophomore football players entered the freshman locker room, authorities say, one held up a four-foot broom. He pumped his fist and chanted. Lights went off. The handle of the broom could be heard banging against a wall. “It’s time,” another sophomore said. One of the freshmen tried to leave. A sophomore blocked him from doing so.

If the idea of being sodomized by a broom wasn’t already horrific enough, consider that brief foray into a C-rated horror script intended to intimidate a group of freshman football players. Perhaps more significantly, it’s a pretty clear indication that the suspects now in court had an idea about what they were doing.

The four 15-year-old suspects were all released Monday on $20,000 bond.

The school is still awaiting the result of the case against the teens before launching its own investigation into the supervision of the athletes. It remains to be seen what impact that has on the larger Damascus football program, but given the events that apparently transpired in the locker room, it may not reflect too well on whichever coaches are deemed to be responsible for the JV program.