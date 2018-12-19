The Julian Newman Blog: Dominant start to the season, recruitment and more

From appearances on the Steve Harvey Show to the Ellen DeGeneres Show to Good Morning America, Julian Newman has been in the spotlight for his basketball skills since he was just 8 years old. That kind of clout has amassed him a massive following of fans from all sides of the spectrum. Newman, a 2020 point guard at Downey Christian (Orlando), has racked up millions of views on his highlight videos that show him breaking ankles and draining NBA threes in abundance. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s going on world, it’s Julian Newman coming back at you with the latest blog.

We’re well into the season right now and I feel like we’re playing pretty well. We’ve lost about three games (6-3) so far, but I feel like we’re on the right track.

I’m playing well; right now I’m averaging 37 points per game and seven assists. I’m really just trying to go harder than I’ve ever gone before this season.

We have a Christmas tournament here in Orlando then we go to the John Wall Tournament, which is gonna be big!

The John Wall is as big if not bigger than the City of Palms Classic so I’m hype for that one. Last year we came down and played in it, but I was coming off of an injury when I played. I still feel like I played OK, but I want to show them what I’m like healthy.

This year I’m about to kill it.

While I’m down there I may try and fit in some visits to some of the schools if I can make it work with my schedule.

My recruitment is going well, Miami, South Florida, Kansas and Ohio State are in touch. I had a great time on my visit to Ohio State recently. They took us to the football game and the fans there were just crazy. It’s something I think everyone should experience.

School is going well, I’ve got A’s and B’s so I’m just trying to maintain that and take it up from there.

Right now the main thing in my headphones is Meek Mill, Lil Baby and I’m still listening to Lil TJ too!

Christmas time is here! It’s the birth of Christ and it’s honestly the best time of the year.

I’m just ready to get to these tournaments, especially the John Wall Invitational.

I’m gonna put on a show there, it’s gonna be crazy.

Anyway, let me get running guys, but thanks again for checking out my latest blog. Check back soon for an update on how I did at the tournaments.

I’ll see you guys again soon.

Don’t forget to follow Julian Newman:

Twitter: @Julian_newman04

Instagram: juliannewman4