The magic of Unified sports: 'Seeing it change these guys' lives is incredible'

INDIANAPOLIS – It was impossible to walk out of the Colts’ complex on West 56th Street on Saturday evening without a smile on your face.

Mitch Bonar certainly did. The 22-year-old walked around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s inaugural Unified flag football state finals like a proud papa. Bonar, who was born with cerebral palsy, visited then-Noblesville athletic director Michael Hasch’s office six years ago as a sophomore with an idea.

“I was looking at the ground saying, ‘How are you, sir?’” Bonar remember the conversation with Hasch. “‘Can we do Unified sports?’ My mom said I needed permission to go in his office, but I just did it anyway.”

Peyton joked that he could barely throw a pass when Bedford North Lawrence started practice before the season. “At our first practice I said, ‘OK, you are not going to play quarterback,” Bedford North Lawrence coach Mike Branam said. “You would never know that now.”

