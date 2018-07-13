The Mental Game: Believe you can and you're more likely to

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Do you believe in your ability to perform? Are you confident as an athlete? Do you talk yourself into defeat or victory?

These are the questions many athletes ask themselves moving forward into their sport. When athletes play a team sport, belief becomes a key factor in the team’s success. So as the team grows and becomes a tight-knit group so does their level of cohesiveness. Being tight-knit means they value and respect one another and their team. They are also fully invested in their team goals and mission and trust the process.

Energy is contagious, and when just one person in a tight group believes, everyone else starts to believe. When you don’t believe in yourself, your performance shows it. On the other hand, when you remain confident and continuously believe, your performance can rise. Believing in yourself and what you bring each day, such as being confident, is a significant piece to the mental skills puzzle.