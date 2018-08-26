The Mental Game: How to cure intense nerves and start winning

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

When athletes suffer from intense nerves and choke, coaches, parents, or sports psychologists would say, “You need to go out there and believe in yourself. You’re a great athlete, why are you second-guessing yourself like this? Just go out there and play the way you KNOW you can.”

Sound familiar?

If so, you know how ridiculously UNHELPFUL this advice is. What I soon realized is that you should never ignore the fact that you got really nervous and choked. Instead you need to ask yourself WHY you choked. When you get scared, you need to figure out WHY you’re so scared. There’s usually a very good reason, and it’s often technical, strategical, or physical. Something is happening out there that’s making you scared.

Once you know what it is, your power is back. You’re now in a position to solve the problem. Ignore the problem, and your nerves will only get more intense. That’s why you need to work on the mindset and do mental toughness training – to emotionally prepare yourself for every scenario. You replace fear with determination, smarts, and confidence. You finally begin realizing your potential. Understand your fears, talk about them big or small, and this will allow you to play with more confidence and trust!