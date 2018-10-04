The Mental Game: Olympians overcame by having a strong mindset

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Making mistakes messes with many athletes’ minds. You see it all the time and you probably have experienced it to some degree.

You have trained hard for this one competition . . .

You dedicated yourself to your sport . . .

You pushed yourself to the limit in practice . . .

You refined your technique . . .

You feel confident as the competition moves near . . .

You feel totally prepared.

Mental toughness is that positive response to adversity. Mental toughness is the mindset that forges forward instead of choosing to relive negative moments.

In order to achieve your athletic potential you need to buy into the old adage, “It’s not what happens to you that matters; it is what you do with what happens to you that matters.”

Olympic athletes only get one shot every four years and understand that, if they are going to be successful, they will need a strong mental game. These athletes have committed to put in countless hours of mental training knowing that mental obstacles are often bigger than the physical challenges of competition. Here’s your formula for success:

Commitment to training + high motivation + mental toughness = success

Just think of what you could do athletically with the added benefit of mental toughness.