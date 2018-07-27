The Mental Game: Tips for making a comeback

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

When a team loses momentum, they lose mental energy causing them to focus on mistakes, turnovers, and possibly losing the game or competition.

Remember, mental energy all comes down to focus.

You can’t think that you have lost the competition until the last play of the game or time has run out. You must look for and grab changes in momentum to propel your play or your team’s play.

Even if you are down in the game, you must still have confidence in your skills and trust in yourself as well as others around you. You are only missing momentum, which can change with one play at a time. If you can stay focused on making one play at a time, stay competitive and grab momentum to fuel your performance, you have the ingredients for making a comeback.