The Mental Game: Useful self-talk for athletes

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Athletes are using self-talk more and more these days as their way to stay positive and mentally prepare for their game or competition. You want to develop confident self-talk that relates to your sports, such as, “You work hard. You’re a great player, You’re really fit. You’ve got a lot of talent. You’re a great communicator on the field. You’re feeling fast and focused.”

Be careful about saying things that can turn into negative self-talk. So you drop a pass? Or allow a goal? You don’t let the negative thoughts come in. Your mind and attitude are still on positive that you got this!

You remind yourself you have caught 1000s of passes before! You tell yourself I can stop the puck and not worry about that last goal! Staying focused and positive self-talk is key to your success.