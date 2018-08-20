USA Today Sports

The Mets and Phillies truly lived up the LLWS experience at MLB Little League Classic

Mets starting pitchers watch the 2018 Little League Classic from the stands (Photo: USA TODAY Sports) Photo: USA TODAY Sports

The annual MLB Little League World Series Game in Williamsport went off without a hitch on Sunday, with the Mets and Phillies truly living up to the Little League ideals of having fun with sportsmanship in what eventually became a blowout Mets victory.

First, both teams got into the spirit of things. The Mets starting rotation members took their seat next to members of the Staten Island-based Mid Atlantic representatives in the stands:

Meanwhile, on the field, former LLWS champion Todd Frazier, who captured the title as a member of the Toms River squad from New Jersey, took the field with custom cleats remembering his teammates on that team.

Then there was the Phillies, who pre-gamed by hanging with ‘Big Al who likes to hit dingers’ …

Danced inside the dugout …

And enjoyed the lighter side of the available concessions …

When all was said and done, despite the fact that the 8-2 loss is a setback in Philadelphia’s chase for a playoff spot, both teams shook hands as they crossed the field in a sign of sportsmanship and genuine goodwill, whether they truly felt it or not.

Sure, the Mets were big winners on a Sunday night on ESPN, but the biggest winner of all was Little League baseball, which got a national spotlight on what makes it so special.

