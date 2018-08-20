The Mets and Phillies truly lived up the LLWS experience at MLB Little League Classic

The annual MLB Little League World Series Game in Williamsport went off without a hitch on Sunday, with the Mets and Phillies truly living up to the Little League ideals of having fun with sportsmanship in what eventually became a blowout Mets victory.
First, both teams got into the spirit of things. The Mets starting rotation members took their seat next to members of the Staten Island-based Mid Atlantic representatives in the stands:
Meanwhile, on the field, former LLWS champion Todd Frazier, who captured the title as a member of the Toms River squad from New Jersey, took the field with custom cleats remembering his teammates on that team.
Then there was the Phillies, who pre-gamed by hanging with ‘Big Al who likes to hit dingers’ …
Danced inside the dugout …
And enjoyed the lighter side of the available concessions …
When all was said and done, despite the fact that the 8-2 loss is a setback in Philadelphia’s chase for a playoff spot, both teams shook hands as they crossed the field in a sign of sportsmanship and genuine goodwill, whether they truly felt it or not.
Sure, the Mets were big winners on a Sunday night on ESPN, but the biggest winner of all was Little League baseball, which got a national spotlight on what makes it so special.