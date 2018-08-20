The Mets and Phillies truly lived up the LLWS experience at MLB Little League Classic

The annual MLB Little League World Series Game in Williamsport went off without a hitch on Sunday, with the Mets and Phillies truly living up to the Little League ideals of having fun with sportsmanship in what eventually became a blowout Mets victory.

First, both teams got into the spirit of things. The Mets starting rotation members took their seat next to members of the Staten Island-based Mid Atlantic representatives in the stands:

Sitting with the squad! Our starters decided to join the Staten Island @LittleLeague team in the stands to watch tonight’s game. #LittleLeagueClassic #LLWS pic.twitter.com/6gIXW6RvuF — New York Mets (@Mets) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, on the field, former LLWS champion Todd Frazier, who captured the title as a member of the Toms River squad from New Jersey, took the field with custom cleats remembering his teammates on that team.

Reppin' 1998!@FlavaFraz21 is rocking custom cleats with the names of his teammates from his #LLWS Championship. pic.twitter.com/ZEHh1cjhnR — Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 19, 2018

Then there was the Phillies, who pre-gamed by hanging with ‘Big Al who likes to hit dingers’ …

Just a couple dudes who enjoy Dingers! Big Al, you are the man!!! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/K8aFEKNa4Y — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 19, 2018

Danced inside the dugout …

And enjoyed the lighter side of the available concessions …

Snack break, enjoy the popcorn! pic.twitter.com/niLR5h0VDV — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 20, 2018

When all was said and done, despite the fact that the 8-2 loss is a setback in Philadelphia’s chase for a playoff spot, both teams shook hands as they crossed the field in a sign of sportsmanship and genuine goodwill, whether they truly felt it or not.

For many years I always wondered why @MLB baseball players DO NOT shake hands after the game. Tonight in the #LLWS classic the @Phillies and @Mets lined up after the game. Very cool. #Sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/0PTpnmQSYZ — Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) August 20, 2018

Sure, the Mets were big winners on a Sunday night on ESPN, but the biggest winner of all was Little League baseball, which got a national spotlight on what makes it so special.