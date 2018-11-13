VIDEO: The most athletic person in HS football is a coach in Dallas

You might think you’ve seen the most impressive athlete in high school football, and why not? After all, we bring you a host of their best plays practically every day right here. Yet the most impressive athlete we’ve seen in high school football isn’t a competitor at all. It’s a coach.

Meet Bishop Dunne Catholic School (Dallas) head football coach Michael Johnson, who literally turns flips to get his team pumped up:

Yep, that’s Johnson. And if you think that fell flat in front of a high school football team, just check out the reaction from the sideline behind him (also, if you think that you clearly haven’t spent enough time around high school football teams!).

Dunne is a football lifer, and he’s no spring chicken, either; the Louisiana Tech grad has been a coach and teacher at Bishop Dunne since 2005.

Do the math, and you’ll learn that Dunne is at least 36 years old … and still completing backflips. Now THAT is an impressive athlete. As for his team’s results on the field, they’re pretty impressive, too; the Eagles are currently 7-3 entering the TAPPS state playoffs.

Just imagine how many flips he’ll do if they win the whole thing!