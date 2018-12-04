The Sharife Cooper Blog: Strong start to season, Tekashi 6ix9ine, 'Creed II' and more

Sharife Cooper is one of the most dynamic point guards in the country, regardless of class. He led the Nike EYBL in assists while running with AOT (Ga.) and dominated the high school season with McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.). That’s got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general and earned him the No. 4 overall ranking in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Sharife Cooper back with another blog, letting you know what’s been up with me.

The season has started, and we’re ranked No. 14 by USA Today, but it’s still early for us.

We’re just getting better and pushing through these early games. The chemistry is really coming together for us and that’s the most important part.

I think we just have to get better with our defensive rotations and things like that, but that will come.

We had a big win over Holy Spirit and Anthony Edwards a week or so ago and it’s always fun to play against high-profile players. That brings the atmosphere a whole lot of energy that makes it a very fun game.

Sharife Cooper's game is art in motion. So poise, so in control. @CooperSharife pic.twitter.com/85A51ARnzy — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 23, 2018

Then, of course, I’m a competitor so it makes you elevate your game even more.

For me, I’m really just working on tightening up everything about my game. I think the expectation to succeed is the biggest it’s ever been this season so that forces me to be on top of my game at all times. The good thing with that is I only know how to work hard and go hard so hopefully it all works out.

My recruitment has been cool; mostly the same schools are watching me. Kentucky, Auburn and Duke are the main ones for now.

As far as visits, I don’t know if I’ll take any right now, I’m focused on my season.

I definitely watch all of these teams play.

Of course I look at how the point guard plays, but I also watch how they react on the bench, their mannerisms and all of the things that make you a great player.

OK, with school things are going good. I have all A’s and B’s right now so I’m happy with that.

Musically, I’ve gotta say that I’m starting to like 6ix9ine.

Lil Baby and Meek Mill both have new albums out too, which I’m listening to as well.

I’ve gotta tell you guys that I saw “Creed II” recently and I would definitely recommend that one. The storyline was kinda predictable, but it was still really good.

Go check that out if you haven’t already!

OK, it’s Sharife Cooper checking out, I’ll be back soon with another update on my blog.

Don’t forget to follow Sharife Cooper:

Twitter: @CooperSharife

Instagram: sharife.cooper