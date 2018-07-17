The Sharman White Blog: I'm baaaack!

Sharman White is a legendary high school basketball coach in Georgia who has won seven state titles. Currently the head boys’ basketball coach at Pace Academy (Atlanta) after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Georgia State, White was named ALL-USA Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his team to his methods to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

“Don’t call it a comeback!”

After two great years of working at the Division I college level as an assistant Georgia State University, I made the decision to return to an arena that is filled with passion, excitement and purpose. I am returning to the high school level at Pace Academy, a premiere school that is synonymous with excellence, as Head Men’s Basketball Coach and Associate Athletic Director.

I’ve been asked on several fronts why leave the college game? It was not easy, but for me I had to look at what I valued most and that starts with my family.

Having younger children as well as desiring to be heavily involved in their lives as they continue to grow, means a lot to me. Becoming a part of the Pace family gives me the ability to be able to do so.

I am grateful to the leadership of Pace for the opportunity to be able to join such an established and well-respected institution. I am also grateful to Georgia State University and Coach Ron Hunter for giving me a chance to make a dream come true while learning so much.

Since I began at Pace on June 1, it has been an eventful summer thus far as I get reacquainted with working at the high school level.

I was honored to be selected as a court coach for U17 USA Basketball training camp which allowed me to re-connect with Head Coach and great friend Don Showalter. Working with a phenomenal staff that included one of the brightest minds in the game in Kevin Eastman along with a great group of other staff members was proof again that USA Basketball holds the ‘Best Culture’ in basketball.

I also had a chance to spend a day at one of the premiere summer events on the circuit with the Nike Peach Jam as well as other notable circuit events such as the Elite 32 but only this time as a fan/high school coach which meant I was able to support our current players at Pace by attending.

With the summer coming to a close and a new school year on the horizon, excitement has set in already for me as I am getting to know our student-athletes, staff and parents.

Pace is no stranger to success in basketball as evident with multiple state championships and recently drafted lottery pick and Chicago Bull Wendell Carter along with other great players to matriculate through the program.

I was told this when I was young but I still believe it to this day and that is: “True love has a habit of coming back” and that’s where I am in my return to the high school ranks.

It’s part of my purpose, what I love and who I am. I’m GREAT with that moving forward!

Lastly, I couldn’t be more honored to be coming back to you on behalf of USA Today High School Sports and allowing you inside the castle of Pace Academy Men’s Basketball program.

Let’s ride! Go Knights! #AllDayAllKnight

White’s Message:

“If you LOVE what you do, you’ll never ‘work’ a day in your life.”

#Husband/Father/Coach/Mentor

Don’t forget to follow Coach Sharman White on Twitter: @CoachSWhite