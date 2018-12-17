The Trendon Watford Blog: Final four schools, 'Stranger Things', Meek Mill and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and was one of the top players on the Nike EYBL this past summer. Watford is ranked No. 22 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 amd has recently cut his list down to four: Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis. Now Watford has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, I’m back for another blog to update you guys on everything that’s been up with me.

I’m officially down to four schools: Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis.

First, with Memphis I really like the new coaching staff there and I’ve been watching them really closely this year. Then they’ve got some of their top recruits coming at me pretty hard like James Wiseman and D.J. Jeffries so that’s big. I would love to play with an elite guy like James because I know that our games would complement each other really well.

With Indiana, it’s like a second home because my brother played there. I love the atmosphere there and the fans are great. I know that I’d be successful there.

With Alabama, obviously, that’s the home school and they’ve been on me the longest. That was the first school that ever offered me so I really trust them. I know that they have my best interest in mind in every way.

Then LSU has a new coaching staff this year and I really like them. I really enjoyed my visit when I went there. The players and the staff were really cool.

I haven’t taken officials to Alabama and Indiana yet, but I’ll get there over the next couple months.

It feels a lot better to have it down to just four schools because it’s easier to focus. I can watch them play and really see how I’d fit in.

The conversations are picking up with the coaches and that’s been cool too.

My plan is to sign during the late period this spring, so we’ll see how the next few months go.

OK, so getting on to school I’m glad to say that things are going great. I’ve got all A’s and B’s so I’m happy with that.

Right now we’re at the City of Palms Classic in Florida and this is one of the most exciting tournaments of the season. We came last year and I think that’s gonna help us this year because we know what to expect now. Of course we’re trying to go for the state title three-peat so everyone is really focused and going hard to try and accomplish that.

Well, now that we’ve got all of that out of the way, is everyone ready for Christmas?

I love Christmas time because my family gets together, and my brother comes back home so we have a good time. It’s crazy to think that this could be one of my last Christmases at home so I’m gonna enjoy it.

OK, you know that I’ve gotta give you the heads up on what’s hot with music and I’m telling you that you’ve gotta get Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip.”

Then I’m listening to “Glockoma” by Key Glock and “Championships” by Meek Mill is tough too!

I’d recommend all of those right now.

I’m definitely looking forward to “Stranger Things” season three, which is coming in January too!

If you’re behind on that you’ve got time to catch up!

OK guys that’s another blog in the books. I’ll be back soon to give you another update so check back in with me soon.

