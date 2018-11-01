The Tyrese Maxey Blog: Key targets for 2019, expectations from UK and more

Tyrese Maxey proved why he’s arguably the country’s most talented scorer averaging 25 points a game for Houston Hoops in the Nike EYBL this past summer. Maxey, a guard who is committed to Kentucky, is ranked No. 6 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling intimate details about his everyday life in a blog.

Yo, yo, what’s up everybody it’s Tyrese Maxey coming at you with my latest blog!

I’m so ready to start the season up!

I really feel like our team is looking good this season; we’ve got about nine guys back from a team that went to states last year and we added some great pieces that are really gonna help us get it done.

It’s state title or bust for us!

I’m loving my senior year because it’s pretty much a breeze. I put in a lot of work my first three years of high school so it would be like this.

Now I’m mostly taking electives, but I’m still working hard and getting my good grades.

I’m expecting great things from Kentucky this year too!

I feel like this is one of Coach Cal’s most talented teams in recently memory. The guys just have to stay together and buy-in to what he’s saying and they’ll be OK.

We’ve got the big game with Duke next week and it’s gonna be a good one. Coach Cal is gonna put the guys in position to do their thing; all they have to do is execute the game plan and I think we’ll be fine.

I’ve got us winning the game!

I’m still trying to get some of my peers to come with me and I’m feeling good about it. I’ve been talking to Vernon Carey and James Wiseman, just trying to get them onboard. I’ve also been talking to Jaden McDaniels and Keion Brooks too.

I’m expecting a strong class in 2019!

OK, musically, I’ve been listening to a lot of Gunna and Lil Baby. Quavo just dropped his new album too and I’m listening to that pretty heavy.

I’d recommend both of those albums.

OK, I’m gonna go ahead and shut it down there. Keep checking back for my next blog because we have some big things coming.

