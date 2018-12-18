Wildest National Signing Day moments over the years

T’was hours before Early Signing Period, and all through the land, not a fax machine was stirring, by dial or by hand.

The fans were home thinking of Signing Days past, and visions of ceremonies, crazy and fast.

As we all await news of this year’s best players, let’s think back on the wildest of Signing Day party flavors.

Click through to see memorable Signing Day moments…

THE ODDEST SIGNING LOCATIONS

Dallas Carter High School’s Derric Evans signs with Tennessee from hot tub

Re: the '88 Carter team, here's the Derric Evans hot tub vid. It's around the 0:55 mark here http://t.co/FHVYUFhkoG pic.twitter.com/COsmIJ89wb — TC Fleming (@TC1310) August 14, 2015

Before National Signing Day was Christmas for college sports fans, the traditional hat choice ceremony was born on the same day a teammate of that player made one of the strangest and most striking Signing Day decisions ever.

Dallas Carter’s Derric Evans took his college decision to final day, then decided he was ready for a dip. He signed with Tennessee while luxuriating in a hot tub. He never did play for the Vols, instead winding up in prison in connection with armed robberies the summer before he reported to campus, but the site of his official signature remains the jumping off point for unique signing day ceremonies.