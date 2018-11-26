The Woodlands (Texas) wins regional playoff game on game-ending 55-yard field goal

As Allen (Texas) High School continues to make its case as a potential Super 25 national champion, it runs into successively more formidable opposition. This week, that means The Woodlands (Texas) High School, which advanced to the third round of the University Interscholastic League playoffs on the back of a wild offensive night that was eventually capped by a game-winning, 55-yard field goal as time expired.

When it comes to drama, it’s hard to get more dramatic than that.

The booming game-winner came off the foot of kicker Fabrizio Pinton, a junior currently ranked No. 2 nationally in the class of 2020 according to Kohl’s Professional Kicking and Punting. And Pinton’s strike was a no-doubter, clearing the uprights with room to spare.

“He made it in pre-game, so we knew he had a chance of making it again” The Woodlands coach Jim Rapp told WoodlandsOnline.com.

It turns out he had more than just a chance of making the kick. He made the kick, he celebrated and now he gets ready to play at least one more week, against celebrated state power Allen. Not bad for a kid who is still clearly learning to get the most out of his leg, and searching for a future collegiate home.