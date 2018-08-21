USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Theo Wease, Allen

Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Football

Theo Wease

School: Allen (Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-3
Weight: 202
College: Oklahoma

Wease is a speedy receiver with outstanding footwork and exceptional quickness, which allows him to rack up yards after the catch.

