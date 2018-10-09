USA Today Sports

There's a new No. 1 in Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll

Photo: Ryan Lanigan, HockomockSports.com

There's a new No. 1 in Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll

Girls Soccer

There's a new No. 1 in Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll

Our Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll is out, and there’s a new head of the pack.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 7

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) ascends back to the top spot this week for the first time since Week 2, after Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) takes a wild plummet from the top spot in the land all the way to a tie for No. 25 with Winfield (W. Va.). Northern Highlands had held on to the No. 1 spot for four weeks, taking it away from Jesuit back in Week 2.

Elsewhere, four new teams enter the poll this week: No. 18 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.), No. 22 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.), No. 23 Carmel (Ind.) and No. 24 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.).

, , , , , , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/theres-a-new-no-1-in-week-7-super-25-girls-soccer-poll
There's a new No. 1 in Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.