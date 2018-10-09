There's a new No. 1 in Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll

Our Week 7 Super 25 Girls Soccer Poll is out, and there’s a new head of the pack.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 7

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) ascends back to the top spot this week for the first time since Week 2, after Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) takes a wild plummet from the top spot in the land all the way to a tie for No. 25 with Winfield (W. Va.). Northern Highlands had held on to the No. 1 spot for four weeks, taking it away from Jesuit back in Week 2.

Elsewhere, four new teams enter the poll this week: No. 18 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.), No. 22 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.), No. 23 Carmel (Ind.) and No. 24 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.).