Under Armour All-American Game

Third round of #DreamFearlessly fan vote for final two roster spots in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game begins

Football

Third round of #DreamFearlessly fan vote for final two roster spots in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game begins

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote presented American Family Insurance and Intersport. Round 3 is officially underway. Vote Now!

CONTEST: VIEW THE FULL BRACKET

The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.

Voting runs until 12:59 p.m. ET next Thursday.

The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 3, 2019 in Orlando.

The final eight players are as follows:

Anthonie Cooper, DE, Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Michael Jansey, LB, Batavia (Ill.)
Billy Pospisil, WR, Pomona (Arvada, Colo.)
Julius Davis, RB, Menomonee Falls (Wisc.)
Marcus Hicks, DE, Northwest (Wichita, Kan.)
Chase Roberts, WR, American Fork (Utah)
Keeanu Benton, DT, Craig (Janesville, Wisc.)
Beau Robbins, DE, Carmel (Ind.)

