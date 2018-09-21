This Detroit senior has FBS speed. Will he be recruited?

Detroit King senior Dominick Polidore-Hannah is more than a player with a long name.

He’s trying to prove he’s a Division I college football recruit, too.

Polidore-Hannah is off to a fast start this season on a team stacked with college-prospect receivers, including junior 4-star Rashawn Williams and Central Michigan commit Darrell Wyatt.

In a Week 1 win over powerhouse East St. Louis, Polidore-Hannah caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score in the 52-38 victory. And entering last week’s game against Detroit Central, Polidore-Hannah already had 174 receiving yards, four receiving TDs, the kickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown.

“Dominick didn’t have the kind of year he wanted last year,’’ King quarterback Dequan Finn said. “We talked all summer. I tried to keep him up and stay positive and you saw how he performed. He played last year but not a lot. I just grabbed him and all summer I’ve been working with him. I’ve been in his ear.’’

Polidore-Hannah’s speed and quickness should help him boost his recruitment. Over the summer, Wayne State, Findlay and Saginaw Valley contacted him, and he could attract some Division I interest this fall.

“I think that the first (three) weeks of the season, he’s shown to be a great playmaker and against some really good teams,” said Allen Trieu, recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “He’s quick. He’s good in the open field. He can catch the ball very well in traffic. My only hold up as far as projecting what level he would play at is size. And the fact that he’s a senior who’s starting to get noticed. It’s a little bit late, but schools are always looking for speed.

“Just looking at him, I think he can play (in the Mid-American Conference).”

At one point, King coach Tyrone Spencer thought Polidore-Hannah would leave the program. He came in as an offensive player but was moved to defensive back. Spencer decided to move him back to offense.

